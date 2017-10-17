Why There’s A Lot At Stake In Colin Kaepernick’s Case Against The NFL [EXCLUSIVE]

Colin Kaepernick has started the process of legal action against the NFL, for what has become obvious to sports fans as blackballing. When Kaepernick started kneeling for the anthem last season, he planted the seeds for the current bigger controversy around the matter. Now, he is mysteriously unsigned this season. And after pursuing “every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives,” he’s filing for collusion.
If he wins, it will be a major come up. But, as Jeff Johnson explains, collusion is difficult to prove. And if he loses, it’ll be a major blow, not just for him, but for the movement. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
