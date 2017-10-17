Was Kevin Hart’s New Tour Promotion In Poor Taste? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kevin Hart released a promotional ad for his new tour, which some people feel is a bit too conveniently called the “Irresponsible” tour. In the commercial, Kevin Hart is on a tour bus arguing with a bunch of other Kevin Harts. During the argument, they make mention of his mysterious citing with a girl in Miami, and the weekend in Las Vegas the blew up into the controversial cheating and blackmail scandal.

But is it too soon to make light of a such a situation? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

