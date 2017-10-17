The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Was Kevin Hart’s New Tour Promotion In Poor Taste? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Kevin Hart released a promotional ad for his new tour, which some people feel is a bit too conveniently called the “Irresponsible” tour. In the commercial, Kevin Hart is on a tour bus arguing with a bunch of other Kevin Harts. During the argument, they make mention of his mysterious citing with a girl in Miami, and the weekend in Las Vegas the blew up into the controversial cheating and blackmail scandal.

But is it too soon to make light of a such a situation? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Continue reading Was Kevin Hart's New Tour Promotion In Poor Taste? [EXCLUSIVE]

Photos