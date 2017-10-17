Sounds Like The Green Bay Packers Coach Isn’t Down To Hire Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, got hurt during the game on Sunday. With a broken collarbone, he might miss the whole rest of the season. Fans are already on a solution, though, passing around a petition for the team to bring in Colin Kaepernick– who was actually born in Wisconsin and grew up a Packers fan. Who knew?

But when the coach was asked during a press conference, he seemed pretty much dead set against it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

