Sounds Like The Green Bay Packers Coach Isn’t Down To Hire Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, got hurt during the game on Sunday. With a broken collarbone, he might miss the whole rest of the season. Fans are already on a solution, though, passing around a petition for the team to bring in Colin Kaepernick– who was actually born in Wisconsin and grew up a Packers fan. Who knew?

But when the coach was asked during a press conference, he seemed pretty much dead set against it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

Photos