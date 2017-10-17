Rick Ross Reprimands Birdman Some More For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s another day, and Lil Wayne still hasn’t been paid by Birdman. About a year ago, Rick Ross jumped into the conversation with a song called “Idols Become Rivals,” calling out Birdman for doing Weezy so dirty. He has since taken a special interest in the case, and took to social media to reprimand Birdman further after Birdman decided to finally outright address the controversy on his own social media recently. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Da Brat Addressed Rick Ross’ Controversial Comments On Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Rick Ross’ “Idols Become Rivals” Is Not A Diss Track [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Lil Wayne Salty About Opening Up For Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Reginae Carter Shares Her Thoughts On Issues Between Birdman & Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]