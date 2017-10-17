The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rick Ross Reprimands Birdman Some More For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment


It’s another day, and Lil Wayne still hasn’t been paid by Birdman. About a year ago, Rick Ross jumped into the conversation with a song called “Idols Become Rivals,” calling out Birdman for doing Weezy so dirty. He has since taken a special interest in the case, and took to social media to reprimand Birdman further after Birdman decided to finally outright address the controversy on his own social media recently. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Da Brat Addressed Rick Ross’ Controversial Comments On Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Rick Ross’ “Idols Become Rivals” Is Not A Diss Track [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Lil Wayne Salty About Opening Up For Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Reginae Carter Shares Her Thoughts On Issues Between Birdman & Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

10 photos Launch gallery

Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

Continue reading Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 7 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 1 week ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 weeks ago
09.22.17
Photos