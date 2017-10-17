The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Woman Sends Her Son Out The Room When The Gas Bill Goes Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 17, 2017
In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. tells a woman that they sent somebody out to re-read her meter, and now her gas bill is an extra 500 bucks. As the conversation escalates, she ends her son out the room so she can really curse him out the way she wants to. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

