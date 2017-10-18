Black Tony Says Rickey Smiley Disrespected Gucci Mane On His Wedding Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony calls Rickey Smiley full of emotion, claiming they haven’t paid Gucci Mane due respect on his wedding day. He doesn’t understand why they haven’t been talking about the wedding all day, and bumping his music non-stop. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Makes Black Tony Listen To “I Won’t Complain” By Rev. Paul Jones [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says He Drove Naked To Florida In His Sleep [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Left A Box Of Cats In JahLion Sound’s Car [EXCLUSIVE]