The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Says Rickey Smiley Disrespected Gucci Mane On His Wedding Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony calls Rickey Smiley full of emotion, claiming they haven’t paid Gucci Mane due respect on his wedding day. He doesn’t understand why they haven’t been talking about the wedding all day, and bumping his music non-stop. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Makes Black Tony Listen To “I Won’t Complain” By Rev. Paul Jones [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Says He Drove Naked To Florida In His Sleep [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Left A Box Of Cats In JahLion Sound’s Car [EXCLUSIVE]

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

13 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Continue reading Black Tony Says Rickey Smiley Disrespected Gucci Mane On His Wedding Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Since Gucci’s release from jail, the couple has been spotted happy, healthy and ready to take on the next chapter of life.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 7 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 1 week ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 weeks ago
09.22.17
Photos