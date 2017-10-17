News
Home > News

Parched: Mia Khalifa Trolls Steph Curry With Foot Fetish Twitter Pic

The porn star's out-of-bounds stunt was meant to promote her new sports show.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

Mia Khalifa

Source: Twitter


With the NBA season tipping off tonight, porn star and host of the Complex’s new sports show Out Of Bounds, Mia Khalifa pulled another strange publicity stunt.

Playing off of Ayesha Curry‘s revelation that her superstar husband has a fetish, Khalifa shot a very public shot of her feet in front of the fireplace and @’d two-time MVP Steph Curry.

Last week, Khalifa, Complex and former NBA All Star Gilbert Arenas orchestrated an ever weirder DM scandal where Arenas exposed Khalifa for sliding into his DMs #ForTheD.

We soon found out this was an elaborate publicity stunt for what Complex execs described as “anti-sports sports show.”

The hosts said:

Khalifa said: “I can’t wait to offend and upset a whole new fan base.”

Arenas said: “I always knew that I wanted to work in sports media after retiring, and Complex just made sense. Being able to talk sports while being myself is truly rewarding.”

The format will feature “coach” Pierce Simpson moderating Khalifa and Arenas as they argue sports topics.

After this, Ayesha definitely won’t be watching.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 12 hours ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 1 week ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 weeks ago
09.22.17
Photos