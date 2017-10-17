Fasho Celebrity News
NBA Season Begins Tonight Cavs Vs Celtics!!!

The 2017-2018 NBA season begins tonight with two games – Boston at Cleveland and Houston at Golden State.

While the season will feature about 1,200 total games, one game is already getting more attention than any other.

The hottest single-game ticket this season is for the December 18th game, when the Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s a big night because it will be the game where the Lakers will retire the jersey of Kobe Bryant.

According to StubHub, this game has generated more ticket sales than the number 2, 3 and 4 games combined.

And, all this attention is driving up prices. You can’t get into the building for less than $500. To get a good seat, you’re looking at shelling out $7,000 or more.

Small price to pay to be a part of history – and to be surrounded by really rich, really pretty, really famous people all night. (Uproxx)

 

In Other Lebron News:

He has a $100 million contract, yet LeBron James is still famously frugal — at least according to his Cleveland Cavs teammates.

Dwyane Wade says King James is so cheap that he refuses to accept data roaming charges on his cell phone when on vacation, despite going on lavish trips that cost tens of thousands of dollars. And LeBron confesses that data roaming isn’t the only cell service he’s stingy with. He says, “That is false…ly true… I’m not doing that, I’m not turning on data roaming. I’m not buying no apps. I still got Pandora with commercials.”

Iman Shumpert also complained about his teammate, tweeting, “I can attest to this as a true statement… I hate when the commercials come on during weights. Shaking my head. #TheyTriedIt.”

What his friends say:

  • Wade first snitched on his friend LeBron last summer when he co-hosted Live With Kelly with his wife Gabrielle Union. She said, “If there’s no Wi-Fi, he does not mess with the data roaming. This is no joke… He’s like, ‘I will send this text before I leave the boat because there ain’t gonna be no Wi-Fi probably.'”
  • What small luxury do you refuse to spend money on — even if it’s only a couple bucks?
  • He has more money than most folks could spend in a lifetime and he’s still worried about spending a buck here or there on apps.
  • It makes sense to be cautious about balling out on things like houses, cars and yachts — we’ve seen other players go broke like that. But can’t he pay for the ad-free version for the sake of the team?
Photos