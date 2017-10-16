Music
Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other Sexual Assault Victims

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Scripps Networks Interactive Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell

Food Network host Sunny Anderson is facing backlash after posting a series of insensitive tweets about the sexual assault victims who came forth after she told her story.

“When I reported my 1st radio boss for sexual harassment, I felt brave,” she tweeted late Saturday night. “The 4 co-workers that came out AFTER me were not brave to me…at all.”

She added, “In fact I blamed them and still do for not being BRAVE and reporting him before he had a chance to make one more victim.”

The tweets continued,

“So, as all these women come out of the woodwork…ask yourself… were they complicit in their silence? Complicit when taking payoffs?”

“I refuse to call the 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 10th person to come out and say, “me too”, BRAVE. We can call them LATE though … or I can.”

The tweets have since been deleted but the damage is already done. Anderson apologized on Twitter, writing,

“I’ve deleted my obviously polarizing & offensive statement. As a victim & warrior against sexual harassment in the work place, I apologize.”

Anderson’s tweets couldn’t have come at a worse time as Alyssa Milano launched the hashtag #MeToo, which gave voice to many women who suffered sexual assault. Twitter exploded with nearly 500,000 tweets from women who expressed their stories on the social media platform.

It’s troubling to see women, especially one who has been through sexual assault, blame and shame other women. We must do better.

