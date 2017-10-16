Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She A Comedian?”

The hits just keep coming forafter her unfortunate comments during a comedy set.

No apology could save NeNe from the fall out after she told a heckler that she hoped they would raped. First NeNe was bumped from Xscape‘s Tour, and now Paul Mooney has taken aim at her.

The legendary comedian aired her out on Twitter for supposedly being fake with him. He told his followers about the time he met NeNe and she had no idea who he was. She may be hugged up with him in the pic below, but Paul had to question her legitimacy as a funnygirl.

Sometimes? grin n bear it. I met NeNe, she never heard of me, Paul Mooney/ Godfather of comedy? How is she a comedian? pic.twitter.com/FGaJepaOqf — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) October 14, 2017

Someone suggested that perhaps NeNe have been pretending not to know him, but he revealed that Gregg had to tell her about Paul before she recognized who was standing in front of her.

No joke, her husband took her aside , whispered in her ear and then the fake began! — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) October 15, 2017

We bet NeNe won’t forget who he is again.

