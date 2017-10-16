The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Comedy Heavyweight Paul Mooney Dragged Nene Leakes [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Nene Leakes has been having a tough time in the media lately. After getting fired from her hosting gig on the Xscape tour for an inappropriate comment she made to a heckler about rape, comedy legend Paul Mooney dragged her, too. He took to Twitter after a photo of them together began circulating, revealing how awkward that meeting really was.

Apparently, she didn’t know who “the Godfather of Comedy” was at first. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

