Rock-T Names 5 Black Inventors Because He’s Educated Like That [EXCLUSIVE]

“Got 5 On It,” brought to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” by Headkrack, is the game that is now notorious for being way harder than its simple premise suggests. Listing five answers to a simple question isn’t so easy with Headkrack’s mind games at work and a timer going behind you. So when a man struggles to name 5 black inventors, Rock-T runs down a really great list of them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

