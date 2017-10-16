‘Hang Them All’: Trump Reportedly Made Sick Joke About LGBTQ People

Donald Trump allegedly made a sickening “joke” about Vice President Mike Pence wanting to “hang” gay people, Jane Mayer writes in the Oct. 23 issue of The New Yorker.

“During a meeting with a legal scholar, Trump belittled Pence’s determination to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Mayer claimed in a piece, “The Danger Of President Pence.” “[W}hen the conversation turned to gay rights, Trump motioned toward Pence and joked, “Don’t ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!”

Trump joked that Pence wants to hang gay people. Somehow, as with so much else, this will barely make a ripple. https://t.co/9ItD1VVmRJ pic.twitter.com/1BFIDP9VxT — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 16, 2017

Trump’s joke comes at a time when transgender people of color are being murdered at an alarming rate. Before becoming vice president, Pence successfully ran for Congress in 2000 on a platform that “included a promise to oppose any effort to recognize homosexuals as a discrete and insular minority entitled to the protection of anti-discrimination laws,” Mayer noted.

Pence also helped lobby House Republicans to support a ban on transgender people in the military earlier this year, Think Progress reported.

And Trump’s alleged antipathy toward LGBTQ individuals is also well-documented. The president, also known as Forty-Five, became the first sitting president to address the Values Voter Summit, which is organized and funded by several LGBTQ hate groups, according to Think Progress.

With the rise of xenophobia, we can only hope that activists’ voices will drown out the hate.

