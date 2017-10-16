Peyton Manning Was In Cleveland, But Was It For a Possible Position with the Browns?

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Peyton Manning Was In Cleveland, But Was It For a Possible Position with the Browns?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

Peyton Manning Announces Retirement

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty


CLEVELAND – Are the Cleveland Browns looking to make a change in their front office? The team is 0-6 this year and 1-21 since handing the reins of the football operation to Sashi Brown.

As the losses and the rumors continue to pile up, the one name that keeps coming to the forefront is former NFL MVP quarterback Peyton Manning. Since his retirement after the 2015 season, Manning has made it known that he would like to get back into the NFL as an executive.

Because of Manning’s longtime ties to the Haslam family from his days playing at the University of Tennessee, the Browns have long been an assumed fit for the future Hall of Famer.

On Monday evening, WKYC Channel 3 Sports learned that Manning was in Cleveland last week. However, there is no confirmation that he had any meetings with the Browns organization or the Haslam family.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Doug Pensinger and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 7 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos