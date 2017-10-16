Peyton Manning Was In Cleveland, But Was It For a Possible Position with the Browns?

CLEVELAND – Are the Cleveland Browns looking to make a change in their front office? The team is 0-6 this year and 1-21 since handing the reins of the football operation to Sashi Brown.

As the losses and the rumors continue to pile up, the one name that keeps coming to the forefront is former NFL MVP quarterback Peyton Manning. Since his retirement after the 2015 season, Manning has made it known that he would like to get back into the NFL as an executive.

Because of Manning’s longtime ties to the Haslam family from his days playing at the University of Tennessee, the Browns have long been an assumed fit for the future Hall of Famer.

On Monday evening, WKYC Channel 3 Sports learned that Manning was in Cleveland last week. However, there is no confirmation that he had any meetings with the Browns organization or the Haslam family.

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Doug Pensinger and Getty Images