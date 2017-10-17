Cavs Planning Tribute Video for Kyrie Irving to Play on Opening Night



Cavs Planning Tribute Video for Kyrie Irving to Play on Opening Night

Boston Celtics Introduce New Players Kyrie Irving And Gordon Hayward

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

The Cleveland Cavaliers generated plenty of headlines during the 2017 off-season, many of which were less than upbeat.

It all started just after a demoralizing 4-1 NBA Finals performance against the Golden State Warriors this past June.

Rumors swirled that Kyrie Irving wanted to leave.

Eventually, he got his wish and was sent to the Boston Celtics.

Despite whatever drama existed, it now appears that both sides are ready to move on — especially the Cleveland Cavaliers — who are planning to present a Kyrie Irving tribute video during the opening game between the Cavs and Celtics Tuesday night at The Q, according to CBSsports.com.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Boston Globe and Getty Images

Photos