Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped Image Of Himself And Death Row Artists

Messy.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
Leave a comment

WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Premiere Screening Event

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty


On Monday, Bow Wow decided to post a picture of his younger self. Nothing wrong with that, right? Surely, many of us get nostalgic if you take us back to the “Bounce with Me” days.

However, this was not just a photo of the braided 13-year-old we used to know and love. Bow Wow decided to share a Photoshopped image of his younger self added to an old Death Row Records photo. He captioned it, “Where it all started…” Check it out for yourself below.

Yup, there’s Lil Bow Wow in between Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight, and in the same company as Dr. Dre, 2Pac, and Lady of Rage. 

A dragging followed.

Bow Wow then tried to defend himself, saying he’s always had early ties to Death Row.

Folks still weren’t having it.

A lesson on tact can be learned somewhere in all of this. Until Bow Wow’s next social media debacle!

Photos