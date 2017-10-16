Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped Image Of Himself And Death Row Artists

On Monday,decided to post a picture of his younger self. Nothing wrong with that, right? Surely, many of us get nostalgic if you take us back to the “Bounce with Me” days.

However, this was not just a photo of the braided 13-year-old we used to know and love. Bow Wow decided to share a Photoshopped image of his younger self added to an old Death Row Records photo. He captioned it, “Where it all started…” Check it out for yourself below.

Where it all started … pic.twitter.com/GmyRNaA6a2 — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

Yup, there’s Lil Bow Wow in between Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight, and in the same company as Dr. Dre, 2Pac, and Lady of Rage.

A dragging followed.

pic.twitter.com/V17C2tEYFX — K A N E U S A (@CardoGotWings) October 16, 2017

Nigga did you photoshopped yourself into this pic? pic.twitter.com/Om4HxlvICf — Denise Huxtable (@ellebeautexo) October 16, 2017

Bow Wow then tried to defend himself, saying he’s always had early ties to Death Row.

Gin and juice video … 93' pic.twitter.com/w8ZnlZeJKm — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

I was on death row at 6. This was the label roster. A fan sent me the pic it brought back memories. Big was on bad boy my bros. https://t.co/iNt7wFFI6V — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

Folks still weren’t having it.

Nobody cares about who he came up with. He's corny. The pic is photoshopped. Stop over analyzing it. SIMPLE — ㅤ (@twinnieprincess) October 16, 2017

But look at how he photo shopped the pic tho 😂😂 Either way it's funny — 💰Marquis😎👌🏽 (@TheStickupBoy) October 16, 2017

A lesson on tact can be learned somewhere in all of this. Until Bow Wow’s next social media debacle!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: