News
Home > News

These Tweets Perfectly Describe What It’s Like Having The Monday Blues

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 16, 2017
Leave a comment

A young businessman crying with his face in his hands

Source: Yuri Arcurs / Getty


After spending two and a half days relaxing and doing things on your own time, having a case of the blues on Monday is to be expected.

Check out these tweets that perfectly describe what it feels like to endure the low-spirited, mundane feels that  come up in anticipation for the first day of the business week.

https://twitter.com/invisibleman_17/status/919812017556545536

You are not alone in your hate for Mondays.

 

Twitter suspends thousands of accounts for pro-terrorism and violence contents

First Of All, Your Entire Timeline Is Probably This Same Exact Joke

12 photos Launch gallery

First Of All, Your Entire Timeline Is Probably This Same Exact Joke

Continue reading First Of All, Your Entire Timeline Is Probably This Same Exact Joke

First Of All, Your Entire Timeline Is Probably This Same Exact Joke

Twitter continues to be a place of wonder, but one thing is for sure--once the people of Twitter.com get ahold of a joke, it's not dying any time soon. The latest joke to monopolize all of twitter is the "first of all" formula, which if you have't seen....it probably means you don't have an account. Don't worry, it'll come to Facebook next month. The jokes are flying and they're all at the expense of...well, pretty much everyone. The "first of all" joke is the perfect way to subtweet somebody in your life all while making everyone else on the timeline nod their head agreeing. Take a look at some of the funniest "first of all" tweets and take solace in the fact that everyone is going through the same struggles as you. Take a quick break on this Monday to read some of the funniest "first of all" jokes that the people of Twitter have to offer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 7 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos