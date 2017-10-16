News
Home > News

WATCH: Here’s Why #GravitationalWaves Is Trending And What It Looks Like

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Florida Prepares For Major Hit By Hurricane Irma

Source: Handout / Getty


We’re embarking on a whole new era as a planet.

According to NASA, for the first time ever, “scientist at LIGO have directly detected gravitational waves and light from a huge collision of neutron stars. Astronomers were able to observe this spectacular event from virtually every time of energy and wavelength. 

But what does this really mean for us as a species and the grand scheme of the planet?

Cambridge University astrophysicist Anthony Lasenby told Wired, “Gravitational waves are not another part of the electromagnetic spectrum; it is a whole new spectrum in itself. It’s a completely different way of getting information from things.  Astronomers detected heavy elements, including lead, gold, and platinum, generated by the collision. It may be that all precious metals in the universe are created by spectacular stellar deaths.”

 

If you think all of this sounds good, check out what light and gravitational waves look like 130 million years after two neutron stars collided:

 

If you still don’t get the universal hype, just think of it this way:

Super(nova) facts!

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 6 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 7 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos