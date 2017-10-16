News
LeBron James Is So Cheap, He Won’t Even Pay $4.99 A Month For Pandora

James wants to keep his money long for a long time

Posted 11 hours ago
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


LeBron James might be one of the highest paid athletes in the world, but he still doesn’t like to pay for things when he doesn’t have to. James and his newly reunited teammate Dwyane Wade sat down with one another for an interview to talk about what it feels like to finally be playing with one another again, and the conversation is hilarious.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols interviewed the two and released a snippet of the soon-to-be-released full interview, and both Cavs players seems to be in great spirits. She asks Wade who the cheapest player in the NBA is and then asks if he thinks LeBron is really jealous of his hair.

When talking about if LeBron is cheap, he first tries to deny it, and then whole heartedly admits he’s not paying for anything is he doesn’t have to. The conversation goes as follows:

Wade: “He ain’t using his phone if it ain’t Wi-Fi.”

James: “No, I’m not doing that. I’m not turning on data”

James: “No, I’m not doing that. I’m not turning on data roaming. I’m not buying no apps. I still got Pandora with commercials…I’m not.”

Nichols: “You know you’re rich, right?”

James: “I’m not paying for it. I’m not paying.”

Gotta love his frugal ways, even though he’s nearly a billionaire…..

Pandora even jumped into the party to let LeBron know they could pull a few strings to hook him up with a free Premium subscription.

LeBron has been accused int he past of being a terrible tipper, but once confronted his team said the inappropriate $10 gratuity for an $800 bill was a misunderstanding. Celebrities do, however, always get criticized for spending money recklessly, so we can’t be mad at James for wanting to keep his money long for a long time.

