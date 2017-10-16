News
Home > News

Watch This 3-Year-Old Ride His 20-Foot-Long Pet Python

Giddy-up.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

Python Molurus Albino

Source: Afriadi Hikmal / Getty


One family in northern Vietnam has no problem keeping a 20-foot-long python near their 3-year-old boy.

Video of the boy riding the python recently surfaced due to flooding in the country. Vietnam was hit with heavy flooding last week and so far it’s killed around 72 people, according to the country’s disaster prevention agency. “The python is 80kg…and very gentle,” the boy’s aunt said. “It was a rainy day and the water flooded to the edge of the yard. So they put the python in there to play and relax.” According to the aunt, they’ve had the pet snake in the family for four years.

Would you have this “pet” near your child? You can watch a video below and decide for yourself.


 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 6 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 7 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos