Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To Attend A Free Concert

Songbird SZA catapulted onto the charts with her soothing vocals on her hit song ‘Love Galore.’

It’s clear she is a mega-star in the making, but she also has a mega-heart. The ‘Weekend’ singer gave a young woman the surprise of her life when she invited the lucky fan to join her on tour.

It all started with a tweet.

Leah Javon wrote to SZA via Twitter saying she wanted to go see her show, but medical expenses from Lupus kept her from purchasing a ticket.

SZA saw the tweet and invited Javon to join her on tour when she arrived in Austin, Texas. When the magical day arrived, SZA was nothing but gracious, and even offered Javon her sweatshirt.

Then the meeting finally happened:

We love to see celebs giving back!

