Music
Home > Music

Amber Lee On Separating Herself From Beyonce’s Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment


Brooklyn singer Amber Lee sat down to talk with me about her debut EP, “Many Good Age,” and her journey as an artist. She shared some of her influences growing up, like, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and, of course, Beyonce. She talks about realizing she needed to branch out in terms of the artists she listens to and sounds she is influenced by.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Amber talks about the process of writing “Don’t Need That,” the hot first single off of “Many Good Age.” Check out the exclusive video above to hear more of the interview! Don’t forget to scroll down

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Amber Lee On Why Opening Up For Shaggy Is A Different Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Amber Lee “Don’t Need That” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da Tea Get REALLY Passionate About Beyonce’s “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

22 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

Continue reading Amber Lee On Separating Herself From Beyonce’s Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

You know you're Beyonce when you just slay, walking around.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 6 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 6 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos