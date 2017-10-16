The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Xscape Removed Nene Leakes From Their Tour [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Nene Leakes was supposed to be the host for Xscape‘s comeback tour, but the group announced its decision to remove her from that position. Nene came under fire for her comment to a heckler in her crowd. While onstage, she said something that she must have meant as a joke, but on the topic of sexual harassment.

But with the current discourse about sexual harassment and rape culture, “jokes” on the matter aren’t being tolerated. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

