Teyana Taylor Has A Super Sexy Request For Husband Iman Shumpert

The sexy young couple is not afraid to share their affection for each other via social media — but on Sunday, Teyana let all the wild thoughts she has for her hubby spill out on Instagram.

Chileeeee #TeyanaTaylor has plans for #ImanShumpert tonight 👀😩😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 15, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

These two are just annoyingly cute. With pics like these, we see why TT is ready to get it on with her husband, on site:

#TSRDaddyDuties: #ImanShumpert is really enjoying his baby girl #ImanJr 😍 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 15, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Baby Junie may be getting a new brother or sister in nine months.