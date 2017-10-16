Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Teyana Taylor Has A Super Sexy Request For Husband Iman Shumpert

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

Source: Getty


Who knew that Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert could get any cuter?

The sexy young couple is not afraid to share their affection for each other via social media — but on Sunday, Teyana let all the wild thoughts she has for her hubby spill out on Instagram.

Chileeeee #TeyanaTaylor has plans for #ImanShumpert tonight 👀😩😂

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

These two are just annoyingly cute. With pics like these, we see why TT is ready to get it on with her husband, on site:

#TSRDaddyDuties: #ImanShumpert is really enjoying his baby girl #ImanJr 😍

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Baby Junie may be getting a new brother or sister in nine months.

 

Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest AF Moments

10 photos Launch gallery

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest AF Moments

Continue reading Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest AF Moments

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest AF Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 6 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 6 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos