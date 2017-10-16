Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Meet Wakanda’s King In The New Action-Packed Trailer For ‘Black Panther’

This is going to be so good.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Moments ago, Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for Black Panther and you’ve got to see it. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, and more, Black Panther is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2018, due out Feb 16. Meet Wakanda’s king T’Challa above.

#InternationalDayOfTheGirl: Our Favorite Girl Wonder Characters

11 photos Launch gallery

#InternationalDayOfTheGirl: Our Favorite Girl Wonder Characters

Continue reading #InternationalDayOfTheGirl: Our Favorite Girl Wonder Characters

#InternationalDayOfTheGirl: Our Favorite Girl Wonder Characters

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 6 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 6 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos