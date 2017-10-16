This Is What A House Party Looks Like When Oprah’s Hosting

Over the weekend, Oprah hosted a Gospel Brunch to celebrate the release of her new book Wisdom of Sundays on Tuesday, October 17. Truly a day of Black excellence, many of your faves came through to the billionaire’s California home, including Kerry Washington, Common, Angela Bassett, and more. More photos below.
For the past two days I've been able to experience her home that she calls "The Promise Land" she is such a phenomenal woman. Her presence is pure. Thank you for having us. From dinner party to brunch. It was well worth it. Thank you Lady O. The fact she hugged me with so much love! I bout passed out. 😂🙌🏾 words can't even describe how beautiful this weekend was. #IGotapicwithoprah #Oprah #Brunch #LadyO #AMoment #Picoftheyear #Moves #IllWait #Love #positivity #SheSaidmyNamelike5times #shegivesthebesthugs @oprah 💖💝💞 #Iconic #wisdomofsundays