This Is What A House Party Looks Like When Oprah’s Hosting

The billionaire and all her celeb friends were lit at The Promised Land for #sundaybrunchday.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Music, food, and friends. That’s what Sundays are for. #WisdomOfSundays

Over the weekend, Oprah hosted a Gospel Brunch to celebrate the release of her new book Wisdom of Sundays on Tuesday, October 17. Truly a day of Black excellence, many of your faves came through to the billionaire’s California home, including Kerry Washington, Common, Angela Bassett, and more. More photos below.

Brunch at my house! Celebrating #WisdomOfSundays 📖 🙌🏾

#kerrywashington #angelabassett #scandalabc

#angelabassett

