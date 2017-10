if you hold your power and home button down while your i phone is dead and on the charger it will turn on without having to wait til 5% https://t.co/W0jewUvOp3 — beachboy (@whatclout) October 10, 2017

Twitter user @whatclout shared this gem with the world and we’re just made we didn’t know sooner:

