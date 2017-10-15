Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix Project

The apocalyptic thriller co-stars Sandra Bullock.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

New York UpFronts Party Hosted By People and Entertainment Weekly

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty


Big up to rising stars Trevante Rhodes and Lil Rel on the announcement of their new Netflix film, Bird Box, a post-apocalyptic film that co-stars Sandra Bullock.

According to Variety:

“The story follows a woman and a pair of children who are blindfolded, and make their way through a post-apocalyptic setting along a river.”

All of their roles are unknown as of now.

Dylan Clark is producing with Chris Morgan and Clayton Townsend, and Suzanne Bier is directing.

‘Moonlight’ star Rhodes is also set next for two other films next year, the war drama ‘Horse Soldiers,’ and sci-fi flick, ‘The Predator.’ 

‘The Carmichael Show’ and ‘Get Out’ star Howery is currently filming ‘Uncle Drew’ with NBA star Kyrie Irving and Survivor’s Remorse’s Erica Ash.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 6 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 6 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos