Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against NFL Owners For Collusion

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
colin Kaepernick

Source: colin Kaepernick / Getty


NFL free agent and activist Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL claiming his prolonged unemployment is the result of collusion among NFL owners who are intent on not signing him. The news was first broke via Bleacher Report writer Mike Freeman.

Kaepernick has not been on the field since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March – and since the 29-year-old was the first player to kneel in protest during the national anthem,  it is widely believed that many teams aren’t willing to take a chance on the controversial player. The undoubtedly talented quarterback has sat out the first six weeks of the new season, despite having scored 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions in 12 of last season’s games.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, however, has vehemently denied that Kaepernick has been blackballed in any way. “I believe that if a football team feels that Colin Kaepernick, or any other player, is going to improve that team, they’re going to do it,” he told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. It’s also interesting to note that just last week, Goodell sent a memo to players of all 32 NFL teams saying ‘everyone should stand for the National Anthem.’

According to reports, Kaepernick will be represent by superstar attorney Mark Geragos, whose other well known clientele have included Michael Jackson, Chris Brown and Winona Ryder, among others. Currently, it is unknown which specific NFL owners have been named in this collusion case, but Kaepernick is expected to release a statement very soon.

