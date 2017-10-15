News
Home > News

A U.S. Army Veteran Speaks Truth About Colin Kaepernick’s Protest

Many don't know that Kaep's decision to kneel was inspired by a talk with this vet.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

colin Kaepernick

Source: colin Kaepernick / Getty


When U.S. Army veteran Nate Boyer saw his team’s quarterback sitting during the national anthem last year, he was instantly offended.

But he took the time to listen to Colin Kaepernick‘s perpsective and reached out to start a dialog about how he felt the QB could improve his act of protest.

Instead of sitting, Boyer suggested kneeling, which is a sign of respect across cultures.

“The fact that he was willing to listen and go to a knee versus sitting, I thought was huge,” said Boyer. “That’s an important step that he’s taken. I think other people need to take a step, too and maybe listen to him.”

Boyer also voiced support for the underlying mission of Kaepernick’s protest of police brutality and systemic inequality: “The ones who aren’t doing it the right way, we need to correct it. We need to fix it. He’s right about that.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 5 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 6 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos