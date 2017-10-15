Keyshia Cole Addresses Rumors Of Her Ex-Husband Asking For Spousal Support [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keyshia Cole came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her new album, “11:11 Reset.” She talks about traveling and working to promote her album while she has joint custody of her son, Daniel, and dealing with how often that takes her away from him. Keyshia also says Daniel is “so shady” in the way he deals with being away from his mom, and explains how she teaches him to be smart and stay protected in her absence.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She talks about the rumors about Keyshia’s ex-husband, Booby, asking for spousal support and reveals that she hasn’t really spoken to him because she’s being upset. Keyshia Cole talks about the vetting process for finding a nanny for her child, and why she doesn’t mind her current nanny being young. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Chats With Gary With Da Tea About Sex Toys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Explains Why She Lied About Doing “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Talks About Keeping Her Cool After Getting Pulled Over By Police [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]