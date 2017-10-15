Are You Ready For Chris Brown’s New Album

Seems like Breezy has a lot on his mind. With a new album on the way with 45 track listings, you gotta be releasing built up emotion over years. I’m ready for it. I’m a Chris Brown fan lol. Did I mention it’s a double album?
HEARTBREAK ON A FULL MOON TRACKLISTING
1. “Lost & Found”
2. “Privacy”
3. “Juicy Booty” feat. Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly
4. “Questions”
5. “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”
6. “Roses”
7. “Confidence”
8. “Rock Your Body”
9. “Tempo”
10. “Handle It” feat. DeJ Loaf and Lil Yachty
11. “Sip”
12. “Everybody Knows”
13. “To My Bed”
14. “Hope You Do”
15. “This Ain’t”
16. “Pull Up”
17. “Party” feat. Usher and Gucci Mane
18. “Sensei” feat. A1
19. “Summer Breeze”
20. “No Exit”
21. “Pills & Automobiles” feat. Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Kodak Black
22. “Hurt the Same”
23. “I Love Her”
24. “You Like”
25. “Nowhere”
26. “Other Ni**as”
27. “Tough Love”
28. “Paradise”
29. “Covered in You”
30. “Even”
31. “High End” feat. Future and Young Thug
32. “On Me”
33. “Tell Me What to Do”
34. “Frustrated”
35. “Enemy”
36. “If You’re Down”
37. “Bite My Tongue”
38. “Run Away”
39. “This Way”
40. “Yellow Tape”
41. “Reddi Whip”
42. “Hangover”
43. “Emotion”
44. “Only 4 Me” feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds
45. “Grass Ain’t Greener”
This will be his 8th in studio album. Drops Halloween day.