News
Home > News

The Internet Cannot Stop Laughing At Donald Trump Not Knowing He’s The President of the Virgin Islands

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-HISPANIC

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


Your president could use a little help with geography, among other things.

During a speech on Friday afternoon, Donald Trump recounted a meeting he had with the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands, not realizing that he was actually referring to himself.

“I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands,” Trump told the audience (he was obviously referring to the Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp.) The speech comes on the heels of major criticism Trump received for his poor response to Puerto Rico’s plead for disaster relief.

“We are one nation and we all hurt together, we hope together and we heal together,” Trump continued. “The Virgin Islands and the President of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people, they suffered gravely and we’ll be there, we’re going to be there, we have really, it is not even a question of a choice.”

As expected, jokes started pouring in on social media because we just can’t believe this guy is our president.

Just another weird day in Trump’s America!

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 4 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 4 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos