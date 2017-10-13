Vic Mensa Compares Himself To Derrick Rose



You can’t deny the music and sports talent coming out of Chicago right now.

Take Hyde Park’s own Vic Mensa, who burst onto the rap scene in 2013 with Innanetape, where the then 20-year-old showed lyrical ability and tons of potential. Fast forward to 2017, with one album under his belt, Mensa chopped it up with us at Blitz 2017. We got the chance to ask the rapper a few random questions, including which athlete matches his grind. His answer should come as no surprise—it’s fellow Chi-Town native Derrick Rose. Before the injuries, of course.

The once highly scouted University of Memphis Tiger has been fighting fickle knee injuries since his banner MVP campaign in the 2010-11 NBA season. “Just being nice as f-ck and aggressive. I think it makes sense,” says Mensa about the comparison.

Sports aside, find out Mensa’s last big purchase, and the most unique thing on his tour rider in our video interview up top.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: