Nelly’s Rape Accuser Refuses To Testify, Halts Charges

Nelly's lawyers wants a public apology for his client consider legal action against the woman.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty


The woman who accused Nelly of rape in Washington last week no longer wants to testify or press charges.

TMZ reports:

Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum tells us …the accuser’s “reckless accusation, once investigated thoroughly, was exposed for what it was-a fabrication. A fabrication that has caused Nelly and his family to suffer emotionally and financially.”

He’s not satisfied though, and says he wants a public apology from the woman, and will recommend Nelly consider taking legal action against her.

The woman’s attorney, Karen Koehler, says her client has told the Auburn PD in Washington State, and the King County D.A. to “put a halt to the criminal investigation of [Nelly]. She will not testify further in a criminal proceeding against him.”

Koehler says the young woman feels the system has failed her and she can’t stand up to a celebrity. “Who will believe her. People are saying horrible things already. She cannot handle this. She is about to break.”

