Ms Juicy Sings “Wild Thoughts” With A Chorus Of Crazy Ad Libs [EXCLUSIVE]

For Juicy‘s Song Of The Week, she chose DJ Khaled‘s”Wild Thoughts,” his hit collaboration with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. In this version, however, Juicy ends up collaborating with a chorus of crazy ad libs from the morning show crew!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

