Rewind: Nick Cannon, Waka Flocka, Lil Kim And Others Rocked Blitz 2017

A night of non-stop music.

Written By: Team CASSIUS

Posted 9 hours ago
The Blitz 2017  music showcase shut down Stage 48 in New York City last night.  Superstars like Trey Songz, Lil Kim and Waka Flocka rocked the mic, while newcomers Dani Leigh, Daniel Caesar and Zoey Dollaz also got to present their music to a room full of influencers. This is the type of night an artist dreams of, and we can guarantee you a star was born on stage last night.

Check out some of the highlights from social media.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT!! #blitz2017

A post shared by LILKIMLAND_OFFICIAL™ (@lilkimland_official) on

#danielceasar performing at the #blitz2017

A post shared by Bernard Beanz Smalls (@photosbybeanz) on

@fettywap1738 performing at #blitz2017 Last Night In Miami IT WAS LIT ! @rgfproductions #kingzoocomingsoon

A post shared by 🌴EVERYTHING WAP & MONTY🌴 (@zoo_wap__1738) on

Every year, this music showcase highlights today’s superstars and the hottest new talent by providing a one-stop opportunity to present new music to Radio One, Reach Media, TV One and over 60 websites owned or managed by Urban One. As Urban One’s Jodi Williams (who created Blitz and serves as Executive Producer) said, “The Blitz is important on so many levels. It is the incubator for hot new projects and a launch pad to tomorrow’s superstars. The Blitz actually ‘breaks artists’ and we couldn’t be more proud of our role in supporting and championing new talent which is the lifeblood of the music community.” Last night was clearly epic and we can’t wait to do it again next year.

If you missed Blitz 2017, check out our exclusive video above, which includes all of the highlights.

Photos