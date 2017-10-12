Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall Of Fame

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall Of Fame

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment
Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Rhimes joins fellow inductees Joan Rivers and the original cast of ‘Saturday Night Live.’

 

She’s the reigning Queen of TV and now Shonda Rhimes will forever be immortalized for her tremendous contributions to the world of scripted television. It was recently announced that the prolific TV titan will be inducted into the TV Hall Of Fame.

As her groundbreaking series Scandal enters its final season and both Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder still drawing in viewers, Shonda Rhimes is still a very heavy presence on our television screens. Now as a firm acknowledgement and appreciation of her success, she is being inducted into the TV Hall Of Fame. Industry insider Deadline was the first to break the news and reveal the other 2018 inductees, including Joan Rivers and the original 1975 cast of Saturday Night Live.

In a statement about the 2018 induction class, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy Hayma Washington said:

“All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture. We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations.”

The 2018 inductees are the 24th Hall Of Fame class, which recognizes outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television through career contributions and achievements. This year’s Hall Of Fame ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 15, at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

This honor for Rhimes comes after she recently signed a multi-development deal with streaming giant Netflix to produce a host of original content. Since the deal is in the early stages, no details about the types of shows she will produce have been announced. Congrats Shonda!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve, Replacing Kathy Griffin

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Wears An Attention Grabbing Look With A Message

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Stefanie Keenan, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 3 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos