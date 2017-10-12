21 Questions with GoldLink [VIDEO]

Photo by

21 Questions with GoldLink [VIDEO]

Written By: WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Have you ever wondered what GoldLink‘s favorite TV show to binge watch? Or what’s on his bucket list? What about who his WCW is? We played 21 Questions with him to find out all these answers…and more! Watch the video above!

