Music
Home > Music

Tamar Braxton Rushed To The Hospital After Severe Reaction To Flu Medication

The "Bluebird of Happiness" singer was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Tamar Braxton needs your prayers!

#teamoverit🤦🏽‍♀️ #notagain #thisbluebirdisNOThappy😢

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

The Bluebird of Happiness singer was apparently rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after having a bad reaction to her flu medication.

Braxton bowed out of several appearances in the past few days while promoting her latest album in New York. Apparently she was so sick that she lost her voice, prompting a doctor’s visit. She was prescribed the throat steroid, Prednisone, but was rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe swelling.

Clearly frustrated, Braxton posted a photo of her hand with the caption #teamoverit, #notagain. In 2015, Braxton had a near death experience when she was hospitalized for blood clots.

We wish the singer a speedy recovery!

SOURCE: TMZ

DON’T MISS:

Who Is Tamar Braxton Calling Out On Social Media?

Fall 2017 Music Preview: Tamar Braxton, Demetria McKinney, Lalah Hathaway & More

Tamar Braxton Reveals Why She Ain’t Messing With Toya Wright

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

13 photos Launch gallery

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Continue reading Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 3 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos