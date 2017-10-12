Music
Bambi Confirms She And Scrappy Really Are Married On ‘Sister Circle’

The rumors are true. The 'Love & Hip: Hop' stars have jumped the broom.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
All White Dusse Affair

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Rapper Lil Scrappy documented his search for ex Bambi Benson on social media after the two split earlier this year.

But persistence pays off!

After reuniting, the  ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars are officially married.

Bambi confirmed their nuptials on a recent episode of TV One’s ‘Sister Circle.’

“I can’t even hide it anymore. I’m married. I’m happy, we were just trying to do something on our own.” she told the hosts.

Congrats, Bam and Scrap.

Watch below:

 

