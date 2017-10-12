Prank Call: Man Takes Out Shotgun When Told To Remove His Cars From Yard [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls a man from the home owner’s association to tell him to get his sh*t off of his front yard. The man doesn’t take kindly to hearing Roy refer to the cars in his yard with such a word, and goes off. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Says Man Is Lying About Racism From The Sheriff [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Dental Office Isn’t Down For Toe-Sucking Fundraiser [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Don’t Call This Woman’s Daughter Lazy [EXCLUSIVE]