Prank Call: Man Takes Out Shotgun When Told To Remove His Cars From Yard [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls a man from the home owner’s association to tell him to get his sh*t off of his front yard. The man doesn’t take kindly to hearing Roy refer to the cars in his yard with such a word, and goes off. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

