Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Drew And Dante From THEY. Talk Their NFL Commercial At Blitz 2017

Watch our exclusive interview.

Written By: Team CASSIUS

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

THEY.

Source: Bernard Smalls / iOne


THEY. is one of the hottest groups of 2017, mostly thanks to their current single “U-Rite,” off their album Nü Religion: Hyena. Always about the music, Dante Jones and Drew Love came out to support Blitz’s 2017 music showcase.

We caught up with the Los Angeles natives on the red carpet, where Drew stressed the importance of the event, “It’s a great way for a bunch of artists to get out and collaborate. It’s a good way to meet a lot of the people in the industry.” He also added, “It’s a great environment.” In addition, Dante gave us the scoop on their latest track, saying, “‘U-Rite’ was actually just in a big NFL commercial, which is big for us because we’re big sports fans… the commercial is bringing a lot of movement to it, the video is blowing up so we’re excited.”

Dante and Drew clearly have major careers ahead. Watch our exclusive interview below:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 23 hours ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Photos