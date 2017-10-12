Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

The Boy Scouts of America’s decision to allow girls join its ranks

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
Activists Rally At Boy Scout Memorial In DC For Inclusion Of Gays In Scouts

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

CNN -The Boy Scouts will soon include girls, and not everyone’s on board with the change.

The 107-year-old organization announced Wednesday that younger girls will be allowed to join Cub Scouts and that older girls will be eligible to earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.
“The historic decision comes after years of receiving requests from families and girls,” Boy Scouts of America said in a statement. The group said it considered input from current members and leaders before making the decision. Watch video below:


President, First Lady Host Girls Scouts At First-Ever White House Campout

Source: Getty / Getty  JUNE 30: U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in a campfire songs session with fourth-grade Girl Scouts during the first-ever White House Campout June 30, 2015 at South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. The first lady hosted the event, as part of her Let’s Move! Outside initiative, for Girl Scouts to participate in activities to earn their Camper Badge, and to celebrate the release of the new Girls’ Choice Outdoor badges.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 23 hours ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Photos