The Boy Scouts of America’s decision to allow girls join its ranks

CNN -The Boy Scouts will soon include girls, and not everyone’s on board with the change.

The 107-year-old organization announced Wednesday that younger girls will be allowed to join Cub Scouts and that older girls will be eligible to earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.

“The historic decision comes after years of receiving requests from families and girls,” Boy Scouts of America said in a statement. The group said it considered input from current members and leaders before making the decision. Watch video below:

