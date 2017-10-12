NeNe Leakes Dropped From Tour After Rape Joke [Video]

NeNe Leakes has been dropped from the upcoming Xscape tour and will no longer be hosting after making

The group issued a statement distancing themselves from NeNe’s remarks and announced her removal from the tour.

Xscape says:

“Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend Nene Leakes. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which Nene has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period. As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best. Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support and we look forward to seeing all of you at “The Great Xscape” tour.”

NeNe has since apologized for the remarks. See video below:

