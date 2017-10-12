News
This App Will Have You Thinking About Relationships And Death In A Whole New Way

The future is here.

For some folks, life is just beginning and they’ve yet to explore all the experiences it has to offer. If you’re under the age of 40, you’re probably not thinking about a will anytime soon, or at least that’s what a Caring.com survey says. According to them, 78 percent of people under 40 don’t have a will and now one app is trying to remedy that.

A Seattle company just launched a new mobile app called Tomorrow and its goal is to bring wills, life insurance, and living trusts to Americans on their mobile phones. This way you’ll be able to draw up a will and trust, update them, and do it all without an attorney. You’ll also be able to purchase life insurance through the app with companies like Prudential or AIG, whom Tomorrow partners with.

Aside from the life insurance, all the set ups for Tomorrow are free and easy to use. It’s also currently legal in every state except Alaska, Louisiana and North Carolina, and it’s available on iPhones.

Seems like it’s time to start thinking about what family member deserves what – take your time.

 

 

