Have you had a chance to see what Beyonces’ been up too via Instagram? Well Last night she released two powerful videos involving her song freedom featuring many girls from around the world. The message that was relaid was extremely powerful, heartfelt, and well needed.

I hope after watching these videos the message speaks to you loud and clear! Check out the videos below:

And This is why we love Beyonce! #Freedomforgirls

