Everyday Struggle co-host Joe Budden has put Zoey Dollaz out with the “trash,” after Zoey took a jab at him during his BET Hip Hop Awards cypher.

Zoey criticized Budden for has fallout with former flame Tahiry Jose, adding his own twist to a lyric from Jay Z’s 4:44 track, “Kill Jay Z.”

“Jay told me never go Eric Benet/I say never go Joe Budden, and lose a bad chick like Tahiry all on TV,” Zoey Dollaz rapped.

