Rick Ross Airs Out Birdman: “We Know You Ain’t Right”

Rick Ross has no patience for Birdman.
“Boy, you a year late, and five years late paying that man his money,” says Ross, referring to Lil Wayne. “Pay that man his money. We know you ain’t right. Stop with the jokes, n***a. Bring that shit. Bring it.” Afterward, the scene changes to a massive gazebo, in which Ross continues to monologue from a tropical paradise. “Have no fear. All that talkin’ shit, nuh-uh, all that shit don’t work round here baby. We’ll put you in check n***a, we’ll put you somewhere else.”
