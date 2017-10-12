Rick Ross Airs Out Birdman: “We Know You Ain’t Right”

Earlier today, Birdman released an epic rant on haters, doubters, and anybody bothering him about the financial status of Lil Wayne . In the process, the Cash Money mogul took some subliminal shots at Rick Ross , who initially dissed him on “Idols Become Rivals.” And while Birdman may be one of hip-hop’s top earners with a net worth of $110 million, Rozay was never one to back down to no man. God may forgive, but Ross doesn’t, and the Floridian was quick to hit Snapchat for a response.

“Boy, you a year late, and five years late paying that man his money,” says Ross, referring to Lil Wayne. “Pay that man his money. We know you ain’t right. Stop with the jokes, n***a. Bring that shit. Bring it.” Afterward, the scene changes to a massive gazebo, in which Ross continues to monologue from a tropical paradise. “Have no fear. All that talkin’ shit, nuh-uh, all that shit don’t work round here baby. We’ll put you in check n***a, we’ll put you somewhere else.”

