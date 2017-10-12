Music
This Is Going To Be A Mess: Peter Gunz Ditches Amina Buddafly On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [VIDEO]

See what Amina Buddafly said that made Peter jump out of a moving car.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
Peter Gunz almost left Amina Buddafly on their way to film this season of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp.

For some reason, Amina and Peter are still trying to make their marriage work. After countless breakups and makeups, Amina’s nearly endless tug of war with Tara Wallace over Peter, and Amina moving to the West Coast, they have decided to give it one last shot.

But for them to make any progress, they would first have to arrive at the Marriage Boot Camp mansion. Surprisingly, this is not as simple a task as one would imagine.

In this new sneak peek of Marriage Bootcamp, Peter makes it clear that he’s only doing this to get Amina back. However, when she tells him that he needs to flatout leave Tara to be with her, he literally jumps out of a moving car.


Find out what happens next when the new season of Marriage Boot Camp premieres October 13 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

